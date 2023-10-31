Irish shoppers can get US Black Friday deals thanks to little-known hack

What is Reship? Reship is an online service which allows Irish shoppers to buy products from US stores that don't usually ship to Ireland. The company allocates users an American address where orders can be sent to and then, once it's arrived safely there, ships it on to their home address.

This means shoppers can take advantage of sales and special products from stores including the US Amazon site as well as the US Apple Store, Walmart, Target and other brands that don't usually ship outside of America. Even factoring in postage fees, savings on Irish prices can still stack up and in some cases shoppers can even buy items not available here.How it works Shoppers can order multiple items and, once they've arrived at the US address, Reship notifies shoppers.

Reship reviews The service has an average of four stars out of five on Trustpilot for its service, with one Irish shopper saying: "Great site. Super service for US orders to Ireland. Competitive rates too. Easy to set up."

However, it's worth checking the postage options on Reship before making your purchase. One shopper who used the service without checking whether the Amazon seller she was buying from would ship internationally said: "Shipping and customs from US to Ireland was more expensive than if I just would have used Amazon directly to ship to me, more than the value of the items."

