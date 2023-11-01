Irish shares gain as US interest rates hold steady

Packaging giant Smurfit Kappa saw shares rise by 1.14 per cent to €31.09, after signalling its full-year earnings will come in slightly better than market expectations. Among the other banks, Bank of Ireland shares rose by 0.05 per cent to €8.45 while Permanent TSB was down 3.19 per cent to close at €1.82.
A number of ISEQ heavy hitters also benefited from sectoral gains, contributing to a general boost for the index. Paddy Power parent company Flutter Entertainment rose by 3.45 per cent to €153.05, while budget airline Ryanair was up by 3.28 per cent to close at €14.65.
On the downside, insurer FBD Holdings fell by 1.28 per cent to €11.55, while mining company Kenmare Resources was down 1.72 per cent to close at €4.56.The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.28 per cent on Wednesday, to 7,342.43, while the domestically focused FTSE Mid-Cap 250 Index was up by 0.78 per cent to close at 17,216.22.
Drugmaker GSK gained earlier in the day after raising its full-year profit and sales forecasts for a second time this year, but finished down 2.36 per cent. Among individual movers, Danish offshore wind developer Orsted plunged by 25.69 per cent. It announced it had dropped the development of two US wind projects, following a third-quarter profit miss and large impairment charges.
The Federal Reserve confirmed that it would hold US benchmark interest rates steady for the second consecutive meeting, but left the door open to a further increase in borrowing costs.CVS Health fell after the health services company tempered its 2024 earnings forecast, while Estee Lauder dropped after the beauty products maker cut its annual profit outlook.
