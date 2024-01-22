Irish scout leader jailed after victim watches child rape storyline on Emmerdale

An Irish pervert scout leader who sexually abused five boys in the 1970s has been jailed after a victim watched a child rape storyline on ITV's Emmerdale and called police. Steven McNally, 67, carried out the abuse when he ran Bishop's Own Troop in Nottingham and worked at Nazareth House Children's Home in Lenton. Between 1974 and 1979 he sexually abused five boys who were aged between five and 15.

McNally's crimes went undetected for 37 years until one of his victims, now an adult, watched a paedophile storyline on Emmerdale in 2016. The harrowing plot in the soap featured character Aaron Livesy being repeatedly raped by his evil father Gordon as a child. After watching the show, McNally's victim reported him to police and detectives launched an investigation into his historic crimes. During their investigations four other men, who had also been abused by McNally, came forward





