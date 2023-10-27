Irish sailor Pamela Lee on a daunting transatlantic challenge: ‘You think, what the f*** are you doing?’

The race departs from Le Havre, France’s leading coffee-import port, and ends in Salvador de Bahia in Brazil, 4,350 nautical miles away. Photograph: Patrick Deroualle

As skipper, Lee is responsible for the majority of the pre-race preparation. “One is doing the sailing, but then it’s all the planning and logistics that go into it. Making sure the boat is as good as we can get it, so we don’t have any technical issues, planning the food and water that we need for 20 days, fuel, batteries etc.

“All of that kind of stuff. We also have really rigorous safety procedures on boats. We’ve got a really strict list of all the safety equipment that we have to have and has to be already regimented.” Part of this role for Lee meant getting sponsorship, which she secured from Brittany Ferries and ferry operator DFDS. “That was a real ‘pinch-me’ moment,” says Lee. “There’s actually other people invested in it now. There’s definitely been that switch that I am trying to manage and compartmentalise in my head. It’s cool, it’s where you want to be, but then at some point you’re like, ‘Oh wow, God, I really need to make everything go well. headtopics.com

On a purely sporting level, the race itself is a step up. “There’s also the impostor syndrome thing because I am racing in the same race with these French guys who are just ... the experience level is off the charts.”

Pamela Lee:"There’s definitely that little voice in the back of your head ‘what the f**k are you doing?'". Photograph: Nicolas Touzé O’Carroll also reminds Lee to focus on the “why” of the big goal: opening up the sport to girls and women, no matter their level or age. headtopics.com

