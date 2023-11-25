Irish Rower Becomes Most Decorated Athlete in Olympic Sport

With 13 championship medals to prove it, he is already the most decorated Irish athlete of any Olympic sport, even before his 30th birthday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho “In a sport like this – the hard work, not much glory, but still popular in every century – well, there must be some beauty which ordinary me can’t see, but extraordinary men do.”He arrives precisely on time, clearly knowing which way the mild November winds blow around here.

Dressed down in T-shirt over long sleeve, grey jeans and black suede Chelsea boots, he is a more youth-beat-poet look now than his former paleo-grunge. Behind the few days of facial hair growth, he looks exceptionally fit and fresh. He’s the best lightweight rower of his generation, his lung capacity to move boats over water somewhere off the charts. And with 13 championship medals to prove it, he is already the most decorated Irish athlete of any Olympic sport, even before his 30th birthday.“Ostensibly so anyway,” he says, an early marker of his modest





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dickson and Waddilove off to a promising start in bid to clinch Olympic qualificationIrish crews hoping to earn the sole Olympic place on offer at 49er European Championships.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Cassidy gets past Dossen as Irish Olympic boxing hopefuls in spotlight22 champions were crowned at the Irish National Elite Championships tonight.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Monaghan man becomes first ever home winner of Irish Open darts championshipThe 28-year-old came through a field of over 500 players, which included the likes of former world champions Jelle Klaasen and Neil Duff

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »