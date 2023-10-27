Irish Rail release CCTV of collisions at level crossings in safety campaign

IRISH Rail has released shocking footage of several collisions at level crossings from around the country and urged road users to be “vigilant”.They said since the start of the year there have been 71 incidents with Sutton in north Dublin reporting 13 - which is the highest for any station.
Both Serpentine and Sydney Parade had eight, at Lansdowne Road, there were seven, and Bray reported six. The footage released shows a cyclist ploughing into a barrier while pedestrians run to help and another shows a tractor carrying bales of hay going straight through a crossing.
They said they have a “network-wide level crossing elimination programme” and are working to close as many as possible. They said since 2014, 93 have been shut down. While a further four will be commissioned in the coming weeks. They said nearly 300 people die at level crossings across Europe every year and level crossing accidents account for 1% of road deaths in Europe but 31% of all rail fatalities. In Ireland, the last time there was a level-crossing fatality was in 2010. headtopics.com
“Never go through a level crossing while warning lights indicate that it is unsafe to do so. There is no chance worth taking.” “There really is no room for complacency, because if you take risks at level crossings you are gambling with your life and the lives of others.”