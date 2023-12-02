Irish player Jennifer Dunne on the verge of making history in AFLW

FIVE IRISH PLAYERS are gunning for AFLW greatness this weekend, but only one stands on the precipice of history. Dublin and Brisbane Lions' Jennifer Dunne. Should the Brisbane Lions triumph against North Melbourne, Dublin midfielder Jennifer Dunne will become the first player to win an AFL Grand Final and an All-Ireland title in the same year. The Cuala native captured her fourth All-Ireland crown in July, and was on a plane headed Down Under for her debut season just a few days later.
She wouldn’t be the first to make the move to Australia and come back with Grand Final silverware, but Dunne is the one who could earn a distinction that is all her own this weekend. “She’d always like to be doing her best at what she does, whether it’s with college or with sport,” Jennifer’s father Derek tells The 42 from Australia, where he’s travelled out along with his wife Orla to watch the eldest of his four children make her mark in a sport that is entirely new to her. “She wants to get it right at the top level. That’s the way she’s always bee
