Irish player Jennifer Dunne on the verge of making history in AFLW

FIVE IRISH PLAYERS are gunning for AFLW greatness this weekend, but only one stands on the precipice of history. Dublin and Brisbane Lions' Jennifer Dunne. Should the Brisbane Lions triumph against North Melbourne, Dublin midfielder Jennifer Dunne will become the first player to win an AFL Grand Final and an All-Ireland title in the same year. The Cuala native captured her fourth All-Ireland crown in July, and was on a plane headed Down Under for her debut season just a few days later.

She wouldn’t be the first to make the move to Australia and come back with Grand Final silverware, but Dunne is the one who could earn a distinction that is all her own this weekend. “She’d always like to be doing her best at what she does, whether it’s with college or with sport,” Jennifer’s father Derek tells The 42 from Australia, where he’s travelled out along with his wife Orla to watch the eldest of his four children make her mark in a sport that is entirely new to her. “She wants to get it right at the top level. That’s the way she’s always bee





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Businessman Ben Dunne Dies at 74Former director of Dunnes Stores, Ben Dunne, has passed away at the age of 74 in Dubai. Dunne, who survived a kidnapping by the IRA in 1981, was known for his role in the growth of Dunnes Stores and later establishing a chain of gyms. His payments to politicians led to his departure from the retail empire.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish Businessman Ben Dunne Dies at 74Tributes have been paid to Irish businessman Ben Dunne, who has died at the age of 74. He was a former boss of the Dunnes Stores empire and was seen as a giant of Irish business. However, he was embroiled in controversy during his lifetime, including being arrested in Florida in 1992 and admitting to making payments to former taoiseach Charles Haughey. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald expressed their sadness and condolences.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Ben Dunne: The Rise and Controversies of an Irish BusinessmanBen Dunne's life had more than its fair shares of ups and downs, writes RTÉ's Business Editor Will Goodbody. A larger-than-life character, he was one of Ireland’s most prominent and recognisable businessmen for around four decades

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Irish players at every club still standing for business end of AFLW seasonThere’s 21 Irish stars across the eight clubs contesting the four-week finals series.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Bonhams to hold its first ever Irish sale on Irish soil this monthWith 57 offices worldwide, Dublin is now the 15th global selling location for the 230-year-old auction house

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Bear Season 3 Is Coming: Here's EYNTKSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »