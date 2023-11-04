Irish Pizzeria Named 15th Best Pizza in the World

Having started life as a food truck, the food business has become a "regular fixture on the world’s most prestigious pizza rankings". Since opening ten years ago, the pizzeria has been lauded as the 16th Best Pizza in Europe, the Best Pizza in Ireland 2022 and the 37th Best Pizzeria in the World. This year, however, the bros have been moving their way up the ranks, and they've now formally been named the 15th Best Pizza in the World by global travel site Big 7 Travel.

The chancers in question are Eugene and Ronan Greaney, who first rolled onto the wood fired scene with a food truck back in 2013. They've gone from strength to strength since with two restaurants in Galway and their DIY pizza kits, with the latter enabling the business to thrive and flourish during the darkest depths of lockdown. The list from Big 7 Travel was compiled based on a combination of its own editorial team, reader suggestions and online user reviews. "The Dough Bros started life as a humble food truck, but it’s since become a regular fixture on the world’s most prestigious pizza rankings. The Neapolitan-style pizzas feature both Italian and locally sourced Irish ingredients, including cold cuts and cheeses. "It’s not just the critics who love their pizzas either, the restaurant has overwhelmingly positive reviews online, with many proclaiming it the best pizza they’ve ever had anywhere – Italy included

