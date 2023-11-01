Irish-Palestinian citizen hopes family can be evacuated

"All phone calls and internet service was cut off completely, so what I really fear is that we will get to a point where maybe something will happen to our names on a list, but that could not be communicated to us."
Under a deal reached between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, a number of foreigners and critically wounded people are being allowed to leave Gaza. The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has not been notified of any Irish citizens included on the list to leave Gaza today.
It said the embassies in Cairo and Tel Aviv are in"constant communication" with the authorities in Egypt and Israel about Irish people stuck in Gaza."I hope it happens soon. Otherwise, it might be too late.
"We have extremely limited food. At any point, we do not have more than supplies for a day. In terms of water - we do have water. The water that we have is undrinkable water, but we are drinking from it.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕