Irish-Palestinian citizen hopes family can be evacuated

"All phone calls and internet service was cut off completely, so what I really fear is that we will get to a point where maybe something will happen to our names on a list, but that could not be communicated to us."

Under a deal reached between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, a number of foreigners and critically wounded people are being allowed to leave Gaza. The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has not been notified of any Irish citizens included on the list to leave Gaza today.

It said the embassies in Cairo and Tel Aviv are in"constant communication" with the authorities in Egypt and Israel about Irish people stuck in Gaza."I hope it happens soon. Otherwise, it might be too late.

"We have extremely limited food. At any point, we do not have more than supplies for a day. In terms of water - we do have water. The water that we have is undrinkable water, but we are drinking from it.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STELLARMAGAZINE: Get Excited! Boots' Best-Selling Fragrances Are Incredible Value This ChristmasSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish Journalism Awards: The Irish Times has 37 nominees shortlistedEntries are spread across a range of categories including arts, business, crime, foreign affairs coverage, news, investigative and politics

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Celtic ban Green Brigade fans’ group from attending home matchesMove comes after Palestinian flag display in Champions League

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Dogs, Dracula & Donal Skehan: The Best of Tonight’s TVThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: S**t Happens! Irish Ministers Sent Soiled Nappies In The PostThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: There’s Been A 38% Drop In The Number Of People Sleeping Rough In DublinThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕