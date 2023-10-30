Irish owners in fine voice as Flooring Porter wins at Cheltenham

The connections of Flooring Porter were in fine voice as the eight-year-old returned to winning ways at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained gelding was handed quotes of 10/1 for the Brown Advisory Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival following the race, which he won impressively at The Showcase meeting. A large contingent once again travelled to the Cotswolds to roar on Flooring Porter, who won the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Novices' Chase under Keith Donoghue after being sent off the 6/4 favourite.“The world is his oyster,” Edward Hogarty, part-owner of Flooring Porter told Gloucestershire Live. “Some of his jumps were a bit sketchy, but 95% of his jumping was as straight as an arrow and you can improve these things, but it is very hard to learn them.

“He surprised me maybe a little, but he only had one schooling session over the fences at home and he went around on his own, you just knew he would take to this, he enjoyed it. “He is growing up at the age of eight. He rode out in Cheltenham for a few days and he was very strong, every time he has gone there he has grown up. It is the same at home, he can still be a bit quirky which can be a good trait but he is certainly a lot more straightforward than he used to be. headtopics.com

“He’s a little bit mad. Keith said when he got to the top he had to do two circuits and run into the fence to pull him up, so the engine is still there.“

