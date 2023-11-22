Irish Oireachtas Committee to Back Widespread Changes to Abortion Law

An Oireachtas committee looks set to back calls for widespread changes to Ireland’s abortion law in a move which will place the political focus back on the Government. In a draft report, seen by The Irish Times, the Oireachtas Committee on Health is recommending that the Government move “without delay” to introduce the legislative changes recommended by barrister Marie O’Shea, who was tasked with examining the adequacy of existing laws by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

In her review Ms O’Shea recommended the decriminalisation of doctors, the removal of the mandatory three-day waiting period to access termination medication, and the introduction of a statutory obligation on healthcare workers to refrain from providing misleading information





