Irish nudists are calling for more nude beaches as heatwave continues

“In Sligo there have been two that have been used for many, many, many years,” Gallagher said, referring to spots at Cliffoney and Drumcliffe.

As it stands, Ireland has just one official nudist beach/bathing area — Hawk Cliff in Dalkey in County Dublin, which was given the official designation earlier this year. Gallagher went on to say that his organisation is “in consultation with one or two county councils” with a view to increasing the number of nudist beaches and bathing areas in the country.“Given the coastline that’s there, I’m sure there are being used.” Gallagher also acknowledged that there are “plenty” of these sites on the east coast.

He went on to defend the practice of nude bathing and said that he was aware of spots in Ireland that have been used as nude bathing spots for the last 50 years.By Sophie CollinsFeature-homepageMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayMet Éireann pinpoints day temperatures are set to soar this week headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Lionel Messi’s wife confirms she is expecting the couple’s third childThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Is It Time We Turned Our Back On The Unrealistic Victoria’s Secret Ideal Of Beauty?The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Film Podcast – Episode VI: Return Of The NordiThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕