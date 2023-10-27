Irish nudists are calling for more nude beaches as heatwave continues

“In Sligo there have been two that have been used for many, many, many years,” Gallagher said, referring to spots at Cliffoney and Drumcliffe.
As it stands, Ireland has just one official nudist beach/bathing area — Hawk Cliff in Dalkey in County Dublin, which was given the official designation earlier this year. Gallagher went on to say that his organisation is “in consultation with one or two county councils” with a view to increasing the number of nudist beaches and bathing areas in the country.“Given the coastline that’s there, I’m sure there are being used.” Gallagher also acknowledged that there are “plenty” of these sites on the east coast.
He went on to defend the practice of nude bathing and said that he was aware of spots in Ireland that have been used as nude bathing spots for the last 50 years.