Irish MEP calls for restrictions on glyphosate weed killers over health concerns

An Irish MEP has urged Dáil Éireann to restrict over the counter sales of glyphosate weed killers like Roundup over health concerns. Grace O'Sullivan's call follows the EU's decision to approve the chemical for use for another decade after EU member states failed twice to deliver a majority vote on the issue. The World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans" in 2015.

America's EPA and the EU still rate glyphosate as non-carcinogenic but German multinational Bayer, which bought the developer Monsanto in 2018, has since faced a series of legal actions because of its alleged links to cancer - which it denies. Research by the University of Galway and the German Environment Agency found traces of glyphosate in a quarter of the Irish people they tested for it - both from farming and non-farming background





