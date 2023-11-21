Irish Men's Football Ends Miserable Year with Draw Against New Zealand

Unable to add New Zealand to victories over Latvia and Gibraltar, so ends a miserable year for Irish men’s football with a draw to sit alongside six losses. Mary Hannigan: While this could prove to be Kenny’s farewell, it was James McClean’s last hurrah in an Irish shirt.
What began at the empty Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia three years ago concluded before a sprinkling of supporters in Dublin as the Republic of Ireland proved, once again, on Stephen Kenny’s watch they have forgotten how to win. The 26,517 attendance was nowhere near the 41,000 Kenny said were coming but vision and ambition are important. As usual, the players began with furious intent. Adam Idah calmly finished under Max Crocombe after Mark Sykes harried Nando Pijnaker into error. The goal took 28 minutes. 28 minutes of Mikey Johnston touches and turns. Then Idah scored and the All Whites were almost encouraged to respond. In a much-changed line-up, where Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight were tasked with controlling midfield, the Kiwis followed the established playbook against Ireland by shooting from deep
