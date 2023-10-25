Irish Manager's Last Game Ends in Defeat

Gavin Cooney reports from the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Netherlands 1 Republic of Ireland 0 WOUT, WOUT brief candle, and the Irish manager who promised tomorrow, tomorrow, and tomorrow has now run out of them. Weghorst’s early goal sealed victory and Dutch qualification for the Euros, while Ireland are left with six defeats in eight games and their worst qualification campaign since their winless effort at making it to Euro ’72.

This team at least had the benefit of being served up fodder in the form of Gibraltar. This was truthfully a game Ireland should have lost by more, but a combination of last-ditch defending, Gavin Bazunu, and some witless Dutch finishing meant Ireland could dream of a last-gasp equaliser and a trademark, undeserved 1-1 draw on the road. But no, Stephen Kenny was denied even that. This will be the final competitive game of his chastening tenure, and having radically overhauled the playing pool, it will fall to somebody else to cohere them into something greater than their individual part





