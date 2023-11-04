Irish Manager Kieran McKenna Tipped as Potential Manchester United Boss

Irish manager Kieran McKenna is being tipped at 16/1 to become the new Manchester United boss after another disastrous result at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s men were beaten 3-0 in the EFL cup by Newcastle, three days on from their 3-0 defeat to derby rivals Manchester City in the league. County Fermanagh man McKenna has impressed since taking the hot seat at Ipswich Town and was a part of United’s backroom staff before taking the leap into management

. READ MORE:Ahead of his final game, Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus reflects on a glittering career Ten Hag is 7/2 with BoyleSports to be the next Premier League manager to get the boot and with this being The Red Devil’s worst start to a season since 1962-63. Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is the 9/2 favourite followed by Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann (13/2). Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is the third favourite in the betting at 8/1, followed by former Chelsea boss and the widely touted Graham Potter (9/1) and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick at 16/1. Other names on the list include Italian Antonio Conte, who has been out of a job since leaving Tottenham last season at 14/1, England manager Gareth Southgate (20/1) and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at 25/1. An Ole Gunnar Solskjaer return to Old Trafford is also 25/1 while former Manchester United legend, Sky Sports pundit and proud Cork man, Roy Keane, is 80/

