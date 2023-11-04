Irish man trapped in Gaza hopes to cross border to Egypt

An Irish man who is trapped in Gaza is hoping he will be able to cross the border to Egypt when the Rafah crossing opens to Irish citizens. Saeed Adli Sadeq, who was born in Ireland and whose family lives in Bohola near Swinford in Mayo, told RTE’s Morning Ireland that it is not safe where he is and he will need to go to therapy after what he has seen in Gaza

. The 21-year-old student recently completed his Leaving Cert and had started studying computer science in Gaza City when the war broke out. He said he may have to ride a horse to get to the border with Egypt as there is no other mode of transport due to fuel shortages in Gaza. Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland Mr Sadeq said: "I would ride a horse to get to the border actually, there's no other transport way. There's no fuel. There's nothing. All the fuel is going to the hospitals, which is the priority.” He continued: "I will be travelling back to Ireland to see my family, to see my friends, to see my neighbours and of course, to take a break and maybe to go to a therapist. I need a therapist to be honest from what I have seen here in Gaza.” Mr Sadeq said he is in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs and is waiting for confirmation that Irish citizens are allowed to cross the border

