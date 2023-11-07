Irish Lotto Player Wins Big in First-Ever EuroDreams Draw

An Irish Lotto player has won big in the first-ever EuroDreams draw snagging a life-changing amount of money to be dished out over the next two years. The new draw is the first annuity game of its’ kind ever to be seen in Ireland and is unlike other lottery draw-based games. In total, over 47,500 players in Ireland won prizes including one winner of the Tier Two prize, winning €2,000 per month for five years. The annuity top prize, which is worth €7.
2 million, will be paid in monthly tax-free payments of €20,000 spread over 30 years to two lucky players in France who picked the right numbers. Draws for EuroDreams will be held every Monday and Thursday with players picking six main numbers from one to 40 and one bonus number, called the ‘Dream’ number, from one to five to make up their combination. READ MORE: Teenage friends killed in Donegal crash were returning from work at local restaurant Tickets for the EuroDreams game are available at usual National Lottery retail agents nationwide, as well as online here and via the National Lottery App. Tickets can be purchased before the 7:30pm cut-off time for sales each Monday and Thursday. Similar to the EuroMillions game, draws will take place in Paris, France at approximately 8pm (Irish Time) on draw night
Ireland Headlines
