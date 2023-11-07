Irish Lotto Player Wins Big in First-Ever EuroDreams Draw

An Irish Lotto player has won big in the first-ever EuroDreams draw snagging a life-changing amount of money to be dished out over the next two years. The new draw is the first annuity game of its’ kind ever to be seen in Ireland and is unlike other lottery draw-based games. In total, over 47,500 players in Ireland won prizes including one winner of the Tier Two prize, winning €2,000 per month for five years. The annuity top prize, which is worth €7.

2 million, will be paid in monthly tax-free payments of €20,000 spread over 30 years to two lucky players in France who picked the right numbers. Draws for EuroDreams will be held every Monday and Thursday with players picking six main numbers from one to 40 and one bonus number, called the ‘Dream’ number, from one to five to make up their combination. ‌READ MORE: Teenage friends killed in Donegal crash were returning from work at local restaurant Tickets for the EuroDreams game are available at usual National Lottery retail agents nationwide, as well as online here and via the National Lottery App. Tickets can be purchased before the 7:30pm cut-off time for sales each Monday and Thursday. Similar to the EuroMillions game, draws will take place in Paris, France at approximately 8pm (Irish Time) on draw night

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Irish player wins life-changing sum in first-ever EuroDreams drawIn total 47,500 players in Ireland won prizes including one lunky player who will get €2,000 per month for five years

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Winning Irish Lotto ticket location confirmed as winner yet to claim prizeThe player was just one number away from winning the jackpot worth €4.1m, but stands to take home a life-changing €334,197 prize. National Lottery bosses are appealing for players to check their tickets.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Angelo Matthews first International player timed out in 146 years at World CupWhile within the laws, many felt Matthews' dismissal went against the spirit of the game.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Ferdinand responds to Man Utd fans singling out player as brutal banner spottedManchester United fans displayed a banner that read 'play you like mean it' before their game against Fulham, with some supporters also booing Antony when he was taken off

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Tullamore player and official face proposed 96 and 48-week bansUlster Council await report after referee and linesman assaulted in provincial club junior football quarter-final

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Tullamore Player and Official Face Bans After Controversial MatchA Tullamore player and official have been proposed for bans following a controversial match. The player accosted the referee after a disputed penalty decision.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »