Irish Kid Emily Hand's Birthday in Hamas Captivity

Tanaiste Micheal Martin visited the kibbutz where Irish kid Emily Hand was taken hostage as three more Irish citizens got out of Gaza last night. Our Foreign Affairs Minister received assurances from his Israeli counterparts, including the President, Isaac Herzog, that "everything is being done" to secure the rescue of Emily from Hamas captivity. Today is the young girl's ninth birthday and it is her father, Dubliner Thomas Hand’s, wish that she gets released on her birthday weekend.

READ MORE - Irish citizens escaping Gaza greeted by Tanaiste In the meantime, friends and supporters will gather for a birthday celebration in St Stephen’s Green from 1pm until 3pm this afternoon. A spokesman for the Israel Embassy in Ireland said last night: "Emily will celebrate her 9th birthday in Hamas captivity. "You are invited to a sad birthday. "There will be balloons, there will be a cake, but there will be no girl to blow out the candles, so we will all together make a wish for her - that she will return to us as soon as possible, safe and sound with all the hostage

