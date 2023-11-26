Irish-Israeli Girl Released by Hamas After 50 Days in Captivity

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand has been released as a hostage by Hamas after spending 50 days in captivity. She was handed over to Red Cross representatives in Gaza and will be reunited with her Irish father. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed joy and relief at her release.





