Irish-Israeli girl not among first group of hostages to be released by Hamas

Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli national Emily Hand, who was taken hostage from kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th, is not in the first batch of captives due to be set free by Hamas on Friday. The Hand family issued a statement expressing happiness that the hostages are finally being released, saying they are hoping to see the first 13 captives on Friday healthy and safe. “We remain optimistic and hope to see Emily with us in the coming days,” the statement said.
On Thursday afternoon, Hamas provided Israel with a list of the first group of hostages to be released and the Israeli authorities immediately informed all the 239 families of the captives. Barring a last-minute hitch, a ceasefire will go into effect in Gaza at 5am (Irish time) on Friday and 13 Israeli hostages will be handed over to Red Cross representatives at about 2p
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Irish-Israeli girl believed to be held by Hamas in GazaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has met the family of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, including her father Thomas, and her half-sister Natali. The eight-year-old is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »
Israeli army says Hamas 'waging war from hospitals'The Israeli army has accused Hamas of using hospitals in Gaza as operational centres for directing attacks against Israel.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »