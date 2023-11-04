Irish Influence in Seoul as Government Trade Mission Visits

It may be 9,000 kilometres away, but the Irish influence in Seoul was clear to see this week as the Irish government trade mission rolled into town. Throughout the week, unusual links to home kept appearing in the South Korean capital. And it wasn’t just the pints of Guinness being sold in Irish pubs The Craic House and The Dublin Brewery

. READ MORE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says some Israeli actions in Gaza conflict are 'approaching revenge' As Higher Education Minister Simon Harris visited the site of the 2022 Halloween Crush tragedy, a woman in a Kilkenny GAA jersey walked past pushing a baby in a buggy. Flahavan’s Porridge is now said to be a sell-out in stores across the country as Koreans embrace Irish products. On Friday morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the Korean War Memorial to lay a wreath at a shrine commemorating the 150 Irish people who lost their lives in the war. Another wreath was laid by a diplomat from the Irish Embassy in Seoul whose granduncle fought in the war. During the memorial, the Taoiseach remarked that Ireland and Korea’s histories are in some ways very similar. He explained: “Ireland also has known bitter conflict, a divided island and, at times, divided people. “I hope that the experience of Ireland in recent decades can give hope to our Korean friends. Hard borders can be opened. Walls can come down. People can come togethe

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Taoiseach’s events in Korea highlight Korea’s recent history and its resonances with that of IrelandPrimary purpose of three-day trade mission to Seoul was winning more business for Irish companies

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRISHTIMES: Bonhams to hold its first ever Irish sale on Irish soil this monthWith 57 offices worldwide, Dublin is now the 15th global selling location for the 230-year-old auction house

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Leo Varadkar to discuss South Korean military's gay sex ban with presidentUnder the country's military criminal act, members of the armed forces can face up to two years in prison for same-sex relationships

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Taoiseach to raise LGBT rights with South Korean PresidentLeo Varadkar is in South Korea at present on a trade mission

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Leo Varadkar describes experience of stepping on to North Korean soilMr Varadkar became the first Taoiseach to visit the demilitarised zone as he expressed hope for the 'two Koreas to come together again'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Leo Varadkar steps onto North Korean soil as he visits demilitarised zoneFollowing the historic visit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the “frozen conflict and the threat posed by a nuclearised North Korea continues to have serious consequences for millions of people” on the Korean peninsula.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »