Irish Government vows to secure release of Emily Hand from captivity in Gaza

Helen McEntee has promised "every effort is being made" by the Government to secure the release of Emily Hand from captivity in Gaza. The Justice Minister was speaking after astonishing news emerged that the nine-year-old daughter of Dubliner, Thomas Hand, may still be alive. The Irish Mirror reported last week that an Irish person was among the 242 hostages being held by Hamas in secret underground tunnels in Gaza.

Ms McEntee said: "I think it has been confirmed that it is now believed that Emily is alive and obviously every effort, everything that can be done, will be done to ensure that she is released and that she is safe." The hopeful news for the Hand family came almost a month after Israeli State authorities delivered sad news that the beautiful little girl had been killed by Hamas in their murderous raid of October 7 that saw a total of 1,400 Israelis killed. Since then the death toll on the Palestinian side has almost hit 10,000, with hundreds more Israelis also killed in the conflict. Following DNA analysis, it has now emerged that Emily was not among the charred remains of dozens of children discovered in the wake of the attack. The Irish Mirror asked the Justice Minister about the latest developments when she was visiting Dublin Port on Monday mornin

