Irish Government to Launch Search for Auto-Enrolment Scheme Provider

The Irish government plans to launch its official search for a company to build and run the auto-enrolment scheme towards the end of November. The 10-year contract, valued at up to €150 million, is crucial for Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to meet her target of having the scheme up and running by the second half of 2024. The Department has been engaging with potential bidders since the summer.





