Irish Government Recommends Lower Speed Limits to Reduce Road Deaths

After a series of tragic deaths, the Government’s speed limit review group has recommended lower limits on all Irish roads. Will it be effective? Most recent research on road deaths bears out the fatal effect of higher speeds. This is backed by international evidence that speed is accountable for about a third of fatal collisions.

And it’s not just deaths: the RSA research also points out that the number of serious injuries was nearly 10 times that of road deaths, many of them occurring in urban 50km/h speed limit zones. The review group proposed reducing the speed limit across all national roads: from 100km/h to 80km/h, on secondary roads: from 80km/h to 60km/h, on rural roads; and from 50km/h to 30km/h in urban areas. It recommended an even lower speed limit of 20km/h in pedestrian zones and shared space in urban settings. In the view of the campaign I represent, Love 30 – a national alliance of walking groups, cycling campaigners, health organizations, supporters of children’s right to walk and play, and others – this proposal is a vital part in tackling the catastrophic effects of road deaths and injuries

