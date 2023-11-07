Irish government raises €515 million from sale of stake in AIB

The Irish government has generated almost €515 million from the sale of a 5 per cent stake in AIB, reducing its overall holding in the bank to less than 41 per cent. The state placed 131 million AIB shares into the market through an accelerated bookbuild transaction, selling them to large institutional investors at a price of €3.93 per share.
Ireland Headlines
