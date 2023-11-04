Irish Government Plans to Ban Sale of Smartphones to Children Under 13

The Government wants to ban the sale of smartphones to all under 13s. The Minister was speaking ahead of her bringing a memorandum to Cabinet on Tuesday that will help schools ban smartphones in the classroom. The Government will also move to introduce proposals for a ban on the sales of smartphones to all children of primary school age.

READ MORE: Met Eireann maps out exact areas facing washout as Ireland to be hammered by 48-hours of rain Ms Foley said: “I will be beginning a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday in relation to the use of smartphones in primary schools and really how best we can work with parents to ensure that there will be a collective decision among parents to not purchase smartphones for children of primary school age until they leave primary school.” The Irish Mirror revealed last week that the plan is being brought by Minister Foley and that the regulations will enable schools to implement a ban with Government support. It is expected to receive widespread support across Cabinet with the Mirror confirming that the Greens and Fine Gael will both be backing the plan being brought by Fianna Fail to Cabinet this coming Tuesday. In her speech to the Fianna Fail faithful at the Ard Fheis, Ms Foley said: “It’s the question of smartphones and children, in particular primary school children and their use of smartphones and all of tha

