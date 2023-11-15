Irish Government Defeats Motion to Expel Israeli Ambassador and Impose Sanctions

The government has defeated a motion in the Dáil seeking to expel the Israeli ambassador and impose economic sanctions on Israel. The Social Democrats had brought a motion to the Dáil this evening calling for the Government to bring economic sanctions against Israel, refer it to the International Criminal Court for investigation of alleged war crimes, and to withdraw the Israeli ambassador’s diplomatic status in Ireland.

However, Government TDs voted to replace the Social Democrats’ motion with one reasserting that the government will maintain diplomatic relations with the Israeli ambassador and “pursue all possible avenues at the EU and the UN to build an international alliance for peace”. The government’s motion set out that it will “intensify advocacy for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”. It will also “continue Ireland’s consistent and strong support for the International Criminal Court and to uphold the independence and impartiality of the Court”

