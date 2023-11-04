Irish Government Cannot Confirm Reports of Irish Citizen Held Hostage in Gaza

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that he cannot confirm reports that an Irish citizen is being held hostage in Gaza as he must “respect the wishes and concerns of people involved”. Speaking on the final day of the government trade mission in Seoul, South Korea, the Taoiseach said that nobody “wants to say anything that might cause a difficulty”

. The Irish Mirror reported on Thursday that the Irish Government would not confirm Iranian media reports that Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin had asked his Iranian counterpart for assistance in helping to secure the release of an Irish citizen being held hostage in Gaza. READ MORE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says some Israeli actions in Gaza conflict are 'approaching revenge' Bel Trew, Chief International Correspondent for The Independent based in Beirut, told RTÉ’s News at One on Thursday that the Israeli military had confirmed to journalists at a briefing that there was one Irish hostage. On Thursday evening, the Taoiseach said that he had not received any briefing about an Irish hostage situation in Gaza. Speaking in Seoul on Friday morning, Mr Varadkar said that he had now spoken to the Department of Foreign Affairs but was “not at liberty to discuss individual cases”. “Suffice to say that when it comes to any Irish citizens in Gaza, we'll be working with the authorities to enable them to leave as soon as possible,” he explaine

