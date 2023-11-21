Irish Government calls for release of abducted girl in Gaza

The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that Government is doing everything it can to facilitate the release of nine-year-old Emily Hand. Emily is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza. Leo Varadkar said Government was calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, which needs to be observed by all sides, along with the release of hostages. Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald said entire Palestinian families have been wiped out in Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

She said the"systematic dehumanisation and annihilation" of the Palestinian people is happening in front of the eyes of the world. Ms McDonald urged the Dáil to stand together to ensure Israel's actions are not without consequence. "The world was calling for a full permanent ceasefire," she said. "We are doing everything we can to ensure..





