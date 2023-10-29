“I’ve watched Friends many, many times,” Liz told The Irish Times. “I used to record it on a Monday night and then watch it all the way through the week. Do I know every word? Oh yes. Did I cry on the way over here? Yes I did. Someone woke me up to tell me the news first thing this morning,” she added, gesturing to her sheepish looking husband.

“It so sad,” Liz said. “He was so very troubled, but I think we all thought things were turning for him with his book and everything.”, which was published last year, detailed his decades-long battle with addiction. It has been critically acclaimed and topped the New York Times best-seller list.

Former co-stars and friends have paid tribute to the actor Matthew Perry following his death in Los Angeles. Donna Byrne from Meath was bringing her daughter Kassia to the experience as a ninth birthday present. “I grew up watching Friends just like she is growing up watching Friends,” Donna said. “I was surprised by the news, I have to say. I know he had demons and he was fighting them. He was in a lot of things but he will be remembered for Friends, his sarcasm was next to nothing. It was brilliant.” headtopics.com

The appeal of Friends spans generations and the globe. “I woke up to the news this morning,” said Yuloa Dmyrtyshyn from Ukraine. “It was devastating. Chandler was definitely my favourite. I have watched Friends maybe 30 or 40 times from start to finish.”have been fans for years, Tami Nascimento from Brazil is a recent convert. “I have only been watching it for about a year. Chandler was always my favourite and I think we will all remember him for the best bits, for the jokes and his laughing.

Noirin Bannon from Glasnevin was not going to the Friends Experience, she was on her way to a burlesque dance class on Sheriff Street, but she was probably the biggest fan of them all.