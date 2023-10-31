Irish footballer Killian Phillips criticised after Remembrance Day stance

In the preceding days, however, Phillips has found himself at the centre of a growing storm, as many irate football fans took to social media to condemn the 21-year-old. Several UK media outlets have ran stories on the incident, with, with some insults getting far too personal. Some fans from Crystal Palace, his parent club, have said they do not want him back at the club when his loan spell is over.

The Mail is also speculating on whether the Ireland U21 will wear a poppy on his kit when Wycombe Wanderers play their November fixtures. Killian Phillips and Wycombe are in action against Cambridge United, in League One, this evening.This is something that Wrexham and Ireland midfielder James McClean experienced throughout his club career in England, as he deigned not to wear the poppy and stand linked with teammates for Remembrance tributes., several years ago and laid out his position well.

"After that, I was on the bench twice in the Premier League. That’s every kid’s dream. I tried to play it cool, but the little kid in your head is screaming. You couldn’t wipe the smile off my face." Phillips was eventually loaned out to Shrewsbury Town, to gain some first team appearance, and picked up two Player of the Month and Young Player of the Year while with the club. He scored three goals in 20 games during his loan spell.

