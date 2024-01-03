Irish Father-of-Three Dies While Holidaying in Australia

Tributes are being paid to a “wonderful” Irish father-of three who died while holidaying in south Australia on New Year’s Day. John Holland Snr from The Square, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny was in Melbourne when he got into difficulty sea swimming. The 63-year-old was visiting his daughter Emma who had moved to Australia within the last year. It is understood that Mr Holland was accompanied with a friend for his Christmas Break in Australia.

READ MORE:Amazon driver under fire for cutting 'cross country' through Cork housing estate green space The well-known grain merchant and cycling enthusiast lost his wife Maire in 2022 following an illness. Mr Holland, a former Gormanstown College student, is survived by his children John Jnr, daughters Emma and Kate and sister Mai. His funeral notice details that Mr Holland is also mourned by his son John’s fiancée Deirdre Phelan and Kate’s Fiance Kevin Kelly, grandchildren Andy and Nell, Mother-in-Law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews , relatives and a wide circle of friend





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deloitte Ireland Encourages Irish Firms to Dream BiggerDavid Shanahan, who leads Deloitte Private, wants Irish firms to dream bigger and helps them raise capital. Deloitte Ireland partners with Irish companies expanding globally.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish swimmer breaks world record at European Short Course ChampionshipsIrish swimmer Jordan Wiffen breaks the world record in the 800 metres freestyle event at the European Short Course Championships, raising his prospects for the upcoming summer games.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Four Irish athletes set to attend NFL training camp in AmericaDown’s Charlie Smyth and ex-Ireland rugby under-20 international Darragh Leader among the four set to travel, with Tyrone’s Niall Morgan missing out. Rory Beggan and Wicklow’s Mark Jackson are among four Irish athletes set to attend a training camp in America in a bid to earn an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

50% of the ’Leading Actor’ category are IrishThe Golden Globe nominations for the 2024 awards season reveal that three out of six nominees in the ’Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama’ category are Irish. Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, and Barry Keoghan are among the nominees.

Source: entertainmentIE - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Irish economic growth forecasts cut as spending slowsThe Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has cut its domestic economic growth forecasts for a third time this year as households and businesses rein in spending amid the cost-of-living crisis, rising interest rates and a slowdown in global economic activity.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

IDA Job Cuts: Multinationals Reduce Irish Headcount Amid Global Tech DownturnMultinational companies such as Meta and Amazon have cut 17,857 jobs in Ireland due to a downturn in the global tech sector. IDA Ireland client companies experienced a decrease in employment for the first time in 10 years. Despite this, new job additions decreased by 48% compared to the previous year.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »