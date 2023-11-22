Irish Fans' Relationship with Kenny Fades as Attendance Drops

Long gone were once harboured romantic notions of creating magical World Cup memories together under star-filled Qatari skies or sharing sunny Munich afternoons spontaneously, joyously, taking their shoes off in Europe for the boys in green. The last of those erstwhile dreams had dulled somewhere between Yerevan and Athens. The spark faded. The wheels came off, the shoes stayed on. The relationship between Kenny and the Irish fans never managed to advance far beyond first base.
Proof, if needed, that desperately wanting something to work isn’t enough on its own to retain the hearts and minds forever. An attendance of just 26,517 eventually turned up at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night, but when the teams emerged from the tunnel to the thunder of Enter Sandman the stands were pitifully empty. An end of season atmosphere marking the end of an era.Celtic fined for fans’ Palestinian flags during Champions League game This was James McClean’s last game for Ireland, his 103rd appearance, and he received yet another trinket on the pitch before kick-of
