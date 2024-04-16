Irish Factories' Hidden History of Coin-Operated Game Manufacturing

Analysis: Irish factories began producing coin-operated games for international export in the late 1950s and early 1960s Ireland has a largely hidden history of electromechanical coin-operated game manufacturing and distribution. Electromechanical amusements are built from electrical and mechanical components, without any digital computer circuitry. They are the analog forerunner to arcade video games based on digital technologies such as Space Invaders that emerged from the 1970s onwards.

The factory employed 50 workers when it opened, and its output was split half and half between Gottlieb and Williams products, with an initial run of 50 units per week. This was estimated to triple over the first year of the factory’s life, and it was intended that the workforce would increase by this amount also. An image of the factory’s quality testing line from the factory opening shows a row of newly built Williams Satellite pinball games undergoing a final test before shipping.

Both were very different types of businesses, but shared an important milestone in Shannon’s development as a hub for international investment and exporting. An Irish Press article from March 1959 projected that both companies between them would use £40,000 worth of air freight in and out of Shannon in the following 12 months. Business attracts business and Sony Japan established their transistor radio factory in Shannon in December of that year.

The third American company to set up in Ireland were the Bally Manufacturing Company who opened a factory at Ballymount Road, Walkinstown, Dublin in 1965. The name 'Bally' may suggest a connection to Ireland, but derives from the word 'ballyhoo', meaning an exaltation of delight. Bally's Walkinstown factory specialised in one-armed bandit slot machines and focused primarily on exports to the UK and Australia.

Ireland Electromechanical Coin-Operated Games Manufacturing Distribution Chicago Gaming Companies

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rtenews / 🏆 1. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

People Are Suing Dating Apps For Being 'Predatory'STELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

All The Bits Team STELLAR Is Loving This WeekSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

PSA: Cocoa Brown's Gorgeous Sunshine Serum Is Now Available In Boots!STELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Steal Her Style: Josefine Vogt… The Pinterest QueenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Here's What Team STELLAR Is Loving This WeekSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Nail it: 7 Tips To Keep Your Nails In Tip-Top ShapeSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »