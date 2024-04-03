Irish ex-soldiers trained Haftar's forces in Libya, documents show

Departing and former members of the Defence Forces provided services to strongman Khalifa Haftar in an apparent breach of a UN arms embargo. Danny Cluskey, a former member of the Defence Forces, is a co-owner of Irish Training Solutions, a company that has been training the 166 Infantry Brigade of the self-styled Libyan National Army.

From early 2023 Irish Training Solutions, run by former members of the elite Army Rangers Wing and Defence Forces, recruited departing and former Irish soldiers and flew them to Haftar-controlled Benghazi, where they worked as trainers alongside military veterans from other countries. The UN-recognised government in Tripoli, according to travel records and other documents, photos and footage, and the accounts of multiple people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Irish Times. 'We were teaching snipers.

Who is Khalifa Haftar and what is the UN arms embargo on Libya?The aspiring strongman and rogue general is a challenger to the UN-recognised Libyan government in Tripoli

Former Irish soldiers training troops of Libyan general HaftarA company run by former members of the elite Army Rangers Wing has been recruiting serving and retired Defence Forces personnel to run a training programme for Libyan general Khalifa Haftar. Senior officers first learned of this activity through the Facebook updates of one former soldier who posted photos of himself in Libya.

