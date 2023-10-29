Irish Design Spotlight: Tidings

aunched Tidings, a brand inspired by the Irish coast. Here she tells us more about her gorgeous silk scarves and designs.Following 15 years working in London as a print designer for Paul Smith, Liberty, Alexander McQueen and Topshop, I decided to move back to Ireland for a better work/ life balance. I now live along the coast in Co.Louth with my husband Hamish and two daughters Freya and Margot, our dog Tipsy and Cat Stella.in 2020.

Tidings is a luxury accessories brand and is now stocked in high-end stores both in Ireland and internationally. All the designs are hand-painted by me before being sent to Italy to be printed and made on the finest silks. My new collection is proudly made in Ireland.My mission is to create timeless, considered pieces which stand out from the crowd.I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be a creative. My mum was an artist and dressmaker, so she has always been my driving force.

I was very lucky to have an incredible art teacher, Priscilla Gorman at Bailieborough Community School, who encouraged me to apply to NCAD. I got accepted and explored different areas of art and design in the core year. After trying printed textiles, I fell in love and specialised in that for 3 years. headtopics.com

When I graduated, I moved to London to work for a print design studio called Circle-Line Design, I learned so much there which then enabled me to work for larger fashion houses.My most recent collection is my “Elemental Collection”, a range of lustrous padded silk snugs all made in Ireland. They have been so well received especially over in New York for the Accessories Tradeshow Coterie. I’m excited to be stocking stores in New York, Pennsylvania, California and more.

My core collection includes 100% silk scarves varying in scale from large statement scarves to pocket squares/ neckerchiefs for men and narrow silk twilly scarves along with silk/modal mixes and double-sided silk wool. Aside from that, I also stock silk sleepwear which has huge benefits to skin and hair. I cannot go anywhere without mine. I even take them to festivals!I am currently working on some amazing collaborations with both Irish and international brands. headtopics.com

