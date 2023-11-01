Irish dad 'traumatised' after daughter shows off eye-catching Halloween costume

The outfit, which she revealed on her TikTok account @saoirsebodgeflynn, was completed with thigh-high boots and a pair of devil horns.The video, which has surpassed 1.9 million views, was titled: “Safe to say he doesn’t approve".Saoirse asks her dad what he thought, and he replied: "I'm not even going to comment on it.

One eagle-eyed viewer even noticed the man took his glasses off "so he couldn’t see what she’s wearing". But others took to the comments to stick up for Saoirse as they say she should wear whatever she wants for Halloween.

"Omg, these comments are terrible. She should be able to wear whatever she wants. Go girl, you are stunning in that costume," one woman wrote.

