Irish Consumers Pay More Than British Counterparts for Same Goods

Irish consumers are paying more than their counterparts in Britain for the same goods from some British retailers. There is usually a big increase in online shopping at this time of year with Black Friday and Cyber Monday kicking off the busy Christmas period. Companies which operate in both Ireland and the UK often charge different prices for the same products. In general, when there is a price difference, the product is more expensive once the price is converted from euros to pounds.
The Journal found some examples of this price discrepancy when looking at the cost of products in retailers such as Boots, Currys and Marks and Spencer this week. There are a number of reasons as to why the price of an item may differ from country to country, including supply chain issues, the cost of VAT (Value Added Tax), and increased business costs post-Brexit. The standard VAT rate is 23% in Ireland and 20% in the UK. If a consumer in Ireland buys a product from a UK-based store they would generally have to pay more for shipping and other costs
