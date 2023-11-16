Three more Irish citizens have passed through the Rafah crossing from the Gaza strip into Egypt with those remaining expected to be allowed through in the next two days. A total of 23 Irish citizens left Gaza via the Rafah crossing on Wednesday, among them were family groups with children. At the end of a two-day visit to the Middle East on Thursday, Mr Martin warned that Israel’s war against Hamas could fuel Palestinian radicalisation.

Israel orders residents to leave southern Gaza towns, raising fear of war’s spread ‘I just made it to Egypt now. I am exhausted’: Irish citizens leave Gaza and cross to safety at Rafah. Speaking in Tel Aviv, Israel as he prepared to return to Dublin, Mr Martin said there was nothing to suggest from his talks with Israeli president Isaac Herzog and foreign minister Eli Cohen that the country was willing to step back from the military action, the scale of which has been widely condemned

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit through Rafah crossingSome Irish citizens in Gaza are being notified tonight that their names may be on the list allowed to exit into Egypt tomorrow through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens and their dependents have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated in recent weeks.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Irish citizens leave Gaza through Rafah crossingTwenty-three Irish citizens have left Gaza through the Rafah crossing and are currently in Egypt . Another Irish-Palestinian family has also managed to escape Gaza .

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Three Irish citizens cross from Gaza into EgyptThe Tánaiste has said that three more Irish citizens have managed to cross from Gaza into Egypt today. Micheál Martin said it was a lower number than hoped for due to "processing delays" but he believes it is likely most will get out by Sunday.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: 23 Irish citizens cross into Egypt from GazaA total of 23 Irish citizens have crossed into Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin. He said there were some families with children, but he could not give more personal information.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: 23 Irish citizens cross into Egypt from Gaza“It’s more than half of those [Irish citizens] believed to be there” Reporting from Tel Aviv, RTENewsPaulC says the 23 Irish citizens who left Gaza today account for over half the Irish citizens believed to be there, and are due in Cairo shortly | More:

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Irish family expected to leave Gaza as Tánaiste travels to the regionMary Lou McDonald: “Emily will have her ninth birthday on Friday. She should be celebrating that birthday with her.. family. Ireland must make every effort and use every political and diplomatic channel to secure Emily’s release and that of all hostages.”

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »