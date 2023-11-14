Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit through Rafah crossing

Some Irish citizens in Gaza are being notified tonight that their names may be on the list allowed to exit into Egypt tomorrow through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens and their dependents have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated in recent weeks. The development comes as Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin is this evening travelling to Egypt.

In a statement tonight, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said:"The Department of Foreign Affairs understands that some Irish citizens may be listed for a departure from Gaza tomorrow. We continue to remain in contact with our citizens in Gaza as this complex situation evolves." Details are limited on how many Irish citizens might exit through the Rafah crossing. No Irish have been on the list since the conflict escalated leading some opposition TDs, including People Before Profit's Paul Murphy, to suggest that Ireland was being punished for its stance on the wa

