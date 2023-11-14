Some Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit into Egypt through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated. Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin is travelling to Egypt. Details are limited on how many Irish citizens might exit through the Rafah crossing.

