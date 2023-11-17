Irish citizens and dependants allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said 'up to 25' Irish citizens and dependants should be able to cross from Gaza into Egypt. He said this would bring to 51, the number of citizens and dependents helped to leave Gaza by Irish consular services. Earlier, Mr Martin said he hoped that all Irish citizens who are in a position to travel would be out of Gaza by Sunday.

It comes as an Irish-Palestinian man based in Co Kildare confirmed that his two young children, who could not leave Gaza yesterday due to an apparent administrative error, have now crossed from Gaza into Egypt. Speaking to RTÉ News, Khalid El Estal said: 'They are at the Egyptian side of the border with an Irish official. They are being processed there now. This is great news.' Mr El Estal's wife Ashwak, the mother of four-year-old Ali and one-year-old Sara, was killed from injuries sustained during Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. A number of other Irish citizens and their families are in the process of crossing from Gaza into Egypt, according to the Department of Foreign Affair

