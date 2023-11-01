Irish citizen stuck in Gaza makes emotional plea for ceasefire

Mr Hania lives within the evacuation zone defined by Israeli military, but he has been unable to leave as members of his family are immobile. We need your consent to load this comcast-player contentWe use comcast-player to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content.Manage Preferences

However, Mr Hania said that even if his family was on the list of people permitted to cross into Egypt, he would not be able to reach the border.In recent days, Israeli tanks have been recorded operating near the main route south from Gaza City.Hamas controls the Gaza strip, which is home to 2.3m people, half of whom are children.

At least 8,796 people including 3,648 children have been killed in Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said. "This is terrible, this is horror, this is genocide. What the world waiting for to stop this? We are fed up, we are dying inside. We are dying from injustice."

"Mr Varadkar, Mr Micheál Martin, do something. Ireland has to do something, Ireland had a distinguished position in this world, please ring Mr Biden and ask him for a ceasefire," Mr Hania said. Read more: Irish-Palestinian citizen hopes family can be evacuated from Gaza soon

