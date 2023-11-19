Irish Citizen Escapes from Gaza and Joins Protest in Dublin

An Irish citizen and his family who escaped from Gaza went straight to a protest against Israel’s war against the territory as soon as he arrived at Dublin Airport yesterday. Ibrahim Alagha and family arrived back in Ireland and after greeting relieved relatives the father-of-three headed for the protest. His brother Abdullah told the Irish Sunday Mirror that they thought they might never see Ibrahim and his family again. He said: "We were so worried.

We thought we might never see them again but we never gave up hope. READ MORE - Emily Hand's family and friends hold vigil on birthday of Irish girl held hostage in Gaza "We were so relieved to see them come though. Everyone was so excited to see them. "We just cried when we saw them. We couldn’t believe they were here. They had been through a terrible time. "Ibrahim went straight to the demonstration. "He wanted to take part to show his support. He felt he had to do it." Mr Alagha and his three children, Sami, eight, Eileen, four, and little Omar flew into Dublin Airport yesterday afternoo





🏆93. IrishMirror » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSTALKFM: Dublin Airport passenger cap needed to 'allow North Dublin people to sleep'The current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport is needed to “allow the people of North Dublin to sleep at night”, an MEP has said.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Varadkar: Scrap Dublin Airport cap or Irish economy will sufferSignificant intervention from Taoiseach as DAA chief seeks increase in the 32 million passenger limit

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: The Irish Times view on congestion at Dublin Airport: Terminal 3 is on the horizonThe issue of capacity at the airport will not go away and it is time to start planning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: ‘What’s happening in Gaza is happening in the dark’ - Communications cut in GazaThe Israeli Government have cut internet and communications in Gaza overnight, meaning anything that happens there is “in darkness”

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

RTENEWS: Inside the 'Gaza Metro', the network of Hamas tunnels under GazaWhat can Israeli soldiers expect when they enter this vast network of interconnected tunnels?

Source: rtenews | Read more »

THEJOURNAL_İE: Palestinian family in Dublin pleads for help to rescue daughter trapped in GazaA Palestinian family living in Dublin has made a plea for the Irish Government to help their daughter escape from the Gaza Strip. Saja Samour has been trapped in Gaza since the start of Israel's attacks. As the Israeli bombing intensifies, Saja has had to evacuate multiple houses and is now based in Dair al-Balah. Her father expressed their fear of hearing the worst news at any minute. Meanwhile, protesters outside the Dáil were calling for diplomatic and economic sanctions on Israel.

Source: thejournal_ie | Read more »