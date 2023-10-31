Irish boxing legend TJ Doheny upsets the odds once again with stunning knockout

Taking on American fighter Japhethlee Llamido at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Doheny was priced at 5/1 outsider for the bout. But in a stunning turn of events the Portlaoise man won with a first round TKO, flooring his opponent early in the bout.

It is the third time Doheny has stunned the crowd at the Tokyo venue, having previously beat Kazuki Nakajima and Ryosuke Iwasa at the venue. Turning 37 this week, Doheny has had a number of high-profile fights in his career including taking on Michael Conlan at Fallas Park in 2021.

Doheny has now improved his career record to 25-4, with his four losses coming in his last eight fights, and is previously a world champion.

