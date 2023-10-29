Irish analyst Sullivan among Munster contingent to win the World Cup

Murray Kinsella Reports from Paris IN THE RUGBY world, there’s nearly always a Munster connection, no matter where you find yourself. Whether it’s a jersey or a hat in the crowd at a game or someone who used to work with the province directly influencing it, the Munster network is far-reaching.Current Munster second row pair RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn came off the bench to help the Springboks edge out the All Blacks in Paris. Both of those men have had noteworthy journeys to reach this point.

A year later, as he was nearing his return, he suffered burns in a bizarre firepit accident. Snyman ended up needing skin grafts. The towering lock also had to deal with heartbreak away from rugby in 2021 as his mother, Annelie, passed away suddenly.

Advertisement And he happily made it back in March of this year, helping the province to their URC title and putting himself back into the Boks mix, only a few months after Rassie Erasmus had publicly worried that Snyman might not make the World Cup. headtopics.com

An affable person, Kleyn has really made Limerick his home since joining Munster in 2016. He is hugely popular among the province’s fans, many of whom wonder how he couldn’t get back into the Ireland mix before Erasmus swooped.

He handled the death of Anthony Foley with poise, showing the human side that his Springboks players appreciate so much. Erasmus’ departure from Munster left a sour taste in the mouth for many supporters, but they understand how great a coach he is. headtopics.com

Of course, Nienaber is now returning to Irish rugby as Leinster’s senior coach and it will be fascinating to see how he influences the province. Still just 36, former Munster fullback Jones now has two World Cup winner’s medals and has already signed a deal with the RFU to become an assistant coach to Steve Borthwick with England. It will mean shorter commutes from his family home in Dublin and Jones is sure to add serious nous to the English set-up.

