Irish Actors and Directors Shine at the Oscars

It could be another big year at the Oscars for Irish actors, directors and writers with these epic films hitting the big screen in the coming months…and Jacob Elordi was released just last weekend and its style and opulence has us hooked.
Are we surprised, however, when Emerald Fennell’swas as unbelievably stylish and engrossing for the harrowing yet completely loveable story that it was? No spoilers here, but what we have seen from the trailer so far is the sunlit English countryside, parties and wealth, mixed with the talented cast which also includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E Grant and Carey Mulligan. Sounds promising!, Keoghan will play Oliver, a so-called scouser who begins at Oxford University and finds himself drawn into the world of a charming and arsitcratic classmate, Felix (Jacob Elordi). Felix invites Oliver to his eccentric family’s sprawling estate in the university town of Saltburn – for a summer never to be forgotten. The mystery, the glamour, the intrigue – we cannot wait!– a mystic, film of grief, love and the power of memory that we cannot wait to get our hands o
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »