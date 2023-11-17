Ireland Votes in Favor of Renewing EU License for Glyphosate

IRELAND VOTED IN favour of a 10-year renewal of the EU licence for glyphosate, one of the world’s most widely used weedkillers. The Department of Agriculture supported the renewal based on scientific assessments by two EU agencies. Glyphosate has been associated with adverse impacts on the environment and human health. Manufacturer Bayer has faced legal actions claiming glyphosate exposure caused cancer.

