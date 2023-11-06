Ireland to Bid for EU's Anti-Money Laundering Authority

Ireland is expected to submit a bid to become the location for the EU's new Anti-Money Laundering Authority. The proposed authority aims to improve the detection of suspicious financial transactions and close loopholes used by criminals. Ireland's application emphasizes the geographical spread of EU institutions and the lack of headquarters in the country. The Minister for Finance is expected to recommend offering financial support to win the bid process.

